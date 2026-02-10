thyssenkrupp Aktie
WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001
|
10.02.2026 08:52:43
EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications
