thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
|
06.10.2026 11:48:11
EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|LEI Code:
|549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411168 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
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