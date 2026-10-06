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WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001

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06.10.2026 11:48:11

EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.10.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications

06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
LEI Code: 549300T0K3CI2C25SC77

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411168  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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