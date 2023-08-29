|
29.08.2023 09:25:38
EQS-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/HJB2023.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/HJB2023.pdf
29.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tmc Content Group AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.contentgroup.ch
|
1713781 29.08.2023 CET/CEST
