EQS-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2024 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/tmc-Gesch%C3%A4ftsbericht-2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/tmc-Gesch%C3%A4ftsbericht-2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: tmc Content Group AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.contentgroup.ch

 
