26.04.2024 16:34:28
EQS-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/tmc-Gesch%C3%A4ftsbericht-2023.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://contentgroup.ch/assets/uploads/tmc-Gesch%C3%A4ftsbericht-2023.pdf
