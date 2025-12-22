tonies Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281
|
22.12.2025 10:16:45
EQS-AFR: tonies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tonies SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tonies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/de/veroffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/veroffentlichungen/
22.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249952 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
