19.01.2023 13:25:53
EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html
19.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1539245 19.01.2023 CET/CEST
