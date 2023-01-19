Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
19.01.2023 13:25:53

EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.01.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

19.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1539245  19.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

