TRATON Aktie
WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
|
29.01.2026 11:15:33
EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/de/finanztermine-und-events
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/en/financial-dates-events
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/de/finanztermine-und-events
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/en/financial-dates-events
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/de/finanztermine-und-events
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.traton.com/en/financial-dates-events
29.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267344 29.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TRATON
|
29.01.26
|EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
29.01.26
|EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
28.01.26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|MDAX-Papier TRATON-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine TRATON-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)