29.05.2024 19:00:06
EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
|English
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Maximilianstraße 35C
|80539 München
|Germany
|www.ttl-ag.de
