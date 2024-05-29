EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024

Address:

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

