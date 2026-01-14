TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie
WKN: 750100 / ISIN: DE0007501009

14.01.2026 16:24:53
EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 16, 2026
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
14.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
|English
Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Maximilianstraße 35C
|80539 München
|Germany
Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service

2260174 14.01.2026 CET/CEST
