14.01.2026 16:24:53

EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.01.2026 / 16:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 16, 2026
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

14.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Maximilianstraße 35C
80539 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2260174  14.01.2026 CET/CEST

