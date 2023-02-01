|
01.02.2023 14:47:09
EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations
01.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1548999 01.02.2023 CET/CEST
