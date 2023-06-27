27.06.2023 11:01:51

EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.06.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
