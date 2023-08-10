|
10.08.2023 15:13:47
EQS-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Turbon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2023
Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Turbon AG
|Zum Ludwigstal 14 - 16
|45527 Hattingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.turbon.de
|
1701225 10.08.2023 CET/CEST
