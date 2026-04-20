Turbon Aktie

Turbon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750450 / ISIN: DE0007504508

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20.04.2026 14:59:43

EQS-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Turbon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.04.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx

20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Turbon AG
Zum Ludwigstal 14 - 16
45527 Hattingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311284  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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