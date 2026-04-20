Turbon Aktie
WKN: 750450 / ISIN: DE0007504508
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20.04.2026 14:59:43
EQS-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Turbon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx
20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Turbon AG
|Zum Ludwigstal 14 - 16
|45527 Hattingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.turbon.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2311284 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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