27.09.2022 14:23:08

EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.09.2022 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: http://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-213413695

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: http://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html

Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
