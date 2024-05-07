|
EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2024
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2024
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
