EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2024 10:20:48

UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-1265635009

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-1265635009

Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
