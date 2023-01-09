EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.01.2023 16:30:59

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-213413695

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
