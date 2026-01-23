UBS Aktie
WKN DE: UB0BL6 / ISIN: CH0024899483
|
23.01.2026 11:11:33
EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
23.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2265224 23.01.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!