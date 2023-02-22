EQS-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UniCredit Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 13, 2023Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 13, 2023Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 13, 2023Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 13, 2023Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp

