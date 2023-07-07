07.07.2023 07:05:54

EQS-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UniCredit Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.07.2023
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG
Arabellastraße 12
81925 München
Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir

 
