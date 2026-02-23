Uniper Aktie
WKN DE: UNSE02 / ISIN: DE000UNSE026
|
23.02.2026 08:00:04
EQS-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2026
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2026
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2277666 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
