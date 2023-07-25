|
25.07.2023 10:00:06
EQS-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1686933 25.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!