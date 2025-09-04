United Labels Aktie
WKN: 548956 / ISIN: DE0005489561
|
04.09.2025 14:12:44
EQS-AFR: United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Labels AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Labels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2025
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2025
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
04.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2193214 04.09.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!