EQS-AFR: United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Labels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.06.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 19, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 19, 2026

Address:

United Labels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 19, 2026Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 19, 2026Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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