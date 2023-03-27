|
27.03.2023 12:59:03
EQS-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
