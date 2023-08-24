|
24.08.2023 09:30:23
EQS-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
24.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1710605 24.08.2023 CET/CEST
