24.08.2023 09:30:23

EQS-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.08.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

24.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1710605  24.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USU Software AG 19,80 -5,71% USU Software AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen