EQS-AFR: Uzin Utz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UZIN UTZ SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Uzin Utz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.03.2026 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:

Uzin Utz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://de.uzin-utz.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/hauptversammlung-2026 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2026 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://geschaeftsbericht.uzin-utz.com/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://annualreport.uzin-utz.com/

24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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