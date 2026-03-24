UZIN UTZ Aktie
WKN: 755150 / ISIN: DE0007551509
|
24.03.2026 11:04:13
EQS-AFR: Uzin Utz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UZIN UTZ SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uzin Utz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://de.uzin-utz.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/hauptversammlung-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2026
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://geschaeftsbericht.uzin-utz.com/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://annualreport.uzin-utz.com/
24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uzin Utz SE
|Dieselstraße 3
|89079 Ulm
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://de.uzin-utz.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296724 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!