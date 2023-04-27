EQS-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.04.2023 / 21:34 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:

va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

