EQS-AFR: VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investors/publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investors/publications

Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
