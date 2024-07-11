|
11.07.2024 22:01:19
EQS-AFR: VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Varta AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investoren/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investoren/publications
Language:
|English
Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|
1944759 11.07.2024 CET/CEST
