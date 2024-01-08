|
08.01.2024 13:56:33
EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/
08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1810293 08.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!