VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL9W / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
|
23.01.2026 10:30:04
EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen-earnings-calls/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations-earnings-calls/
23.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2263760 23.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
23.01.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26