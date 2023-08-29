|
29.08.2023 14:39:00
EQS-AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/20222023/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/20222023/
29.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
