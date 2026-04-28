Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
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28.04.2026 09:08:53
EQS-AFR: Verve Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verve Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verve Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/
28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2316244 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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