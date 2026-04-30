tmc Content Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQQU / ISIN: CH0557519201
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30.04.2026 09:47:14
EQS-AFR: VIDINEXT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VIDINEXT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VIDINEXT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://investors.vidinext.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2026/04/GB2025-1.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://investors.vidinext.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2026/04/GB2025-1.pdf
30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIDINEXT AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.vidinext.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319038 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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