WKN: 90850 / ISIN: AT0000908504

30.04.2025 21:43:47

EQS-AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Release of Financial Reports
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

30.04.2025 / 21:43 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://group.vig/investor-relations/

Language: English
Address: https://group.vig/en/investor-relations/


Remarks:
Second error correction for document upload dd 30.04.2025/ 9:19:05 a.m. / 16:08:51 p.m.
The problem of nested elements in the continuation chain in the xHTML version has been corrected. Electronic labels remain unchanged and no content changes have been made.

30.04.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.group.vig

 
End of News EQS News Service

2128398  30.04.2025 CET/CEST

