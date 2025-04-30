EQS-AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Release of Financial Reports

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report



30.04.2025 / 21:43 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://group.vig/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishAddress: https://group.vig/en/investor-relations/



Remarks:

Second error correction for document upload dd 30.04.2025/ 9:19:05 a.m. / 16:08:51 p.m.

The problem of nested elements in the continuation chain in the xHTML version has been corrected. Electronic labels remain unchanged and no content changes have been made.

30.04.2025 CET/CEST

