Vienna Insurance Aktie
WKN: 90850 / ISIN: AT0000908504
|
30.04.2025 21:43:47
EQS-AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
/ Release of Financial Reports
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://group.vig/investor-relations/
Language: English
Address: https://group.vig/en/investor-relations/
Remarks:
Second error correction for document upload dd 30.04.2025/ 9:19:05 a.m. / 16:08:51 p.m.
The problem of nested elements in the continuation chain in the xHTML version has been corrected. Electronic labels remain unchanged and no content changes have been made.
30.04.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
|Schottenring 30
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.group.vig
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2128398 30.04.2025 CET/CEST
