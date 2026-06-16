Vincorion Aktie

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WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014

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16.06.2026 14:06:23

EQS-AFR: VINCORION SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vincorion SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VINCORION SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.06.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VINCORION SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.vincorion.com/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.vincorion.com/en

16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Internet: https://vincorion.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2347300  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

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