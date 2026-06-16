Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
|
16.06.2026 14:06:23
EQS-AFR: VINCORION SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vincorion SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VINCORION SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.vincorion.com/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.vincorion.com/en
16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2347300 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Vincorion
Analysen zu Vincorion
|08.05.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Vincorion Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vincorion
|17,31
|5,10%
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