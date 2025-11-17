Viscom Aktie

Viscom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 10:28:33

EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.11.2025 / 10:28 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230906  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Viscom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Viscom AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viscom AG 4,86 0,83% Viscom AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien notierten unterdessen in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen