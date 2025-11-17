Viscom Aktie
EQS-AFR: Viscom SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/
