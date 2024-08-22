EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.08.2024

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 30, 2024Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 30, 2024Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

