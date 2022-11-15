15.11.2022 10:16:03

EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
