|
15.11.2022 10:16:03
EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
15.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1487935 15.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vita 34 AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:16
|EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
10:16
|EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|EQS-PVR: Vita 34 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|DGAP-News: Vita 34 verzeichnet im zweiten Quartal moderaten Aufwärtstrend (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|DGAP-News: Vita 34 records moderate upward trend in the second quarter (EQS Group)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures (EQS Group)