EQS-AFR: Voltatron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.02.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026

Address:

Voltatron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 16, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 16, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#annual-report Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 16, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 16, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#annual-report Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports

