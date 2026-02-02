Voltabox Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4LE / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
|
02.02.2026 16:00:03
EQS-AFR: Voltatron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltatron AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltatron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#annual-report
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#annual-report
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports
02.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269828 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!