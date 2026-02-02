Voltabox Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4LE / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
02.02.2026 16:00:03
EQS-AFR: Voltatron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltatron AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltatron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/mitteilungen-und-publikationen#zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#interim-reports
02.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2269832 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
