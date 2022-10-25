|
25.10.2022 10:07:00
EQS-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1467869 25.10.2022 CET/CEST
