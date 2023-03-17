17.03.2023 13:23:59

EQS-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/

Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
