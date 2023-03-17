|
17.03.2023 13:23:59
EQS-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1585789 17.03.2023 CET/CEST
|12:01
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:21
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.03.23
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.23
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
