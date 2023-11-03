|
03.11.2023 08:00:27
EQS-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/investoren/news-publikationen/berichte-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/en/investors/news-and-publications/reports-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 02, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/investoren/news-publikationen/berichte-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 02, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/en/investors/news-and-publications/reports-publications
03.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
