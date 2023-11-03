|
03.11.2023 08:00:23
EQS-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/investoren/news-publikationen/berichte-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/en/investors/news-and-publications/reports-publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/investoren/news-publikationen/berichte-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://www.vonovia.com/en/investors/news-and-publications/reports-publications
