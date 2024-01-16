|
16.01.2024 08:29:12
EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-veroeffentlichungen/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/en/investor-relations/financial/financial-publications/
16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1815543 16.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!