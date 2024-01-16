EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.01.2024 / 08:34 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024

Address:

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 25, 2024Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2024_DE.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 25, 2024Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2024_US.pdf

16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

