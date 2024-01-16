|
16.01.2024 08:34:49
EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2024_DE.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2024_US.pdf
16.01.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
