Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
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17.06.2026 13:52:43
EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/de/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/en/financial-publications
17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348238 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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