13.09.2024 13:04:46

EQS-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.09.2024 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 13, 2024
Address: https://v-er.eu/announcements

Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
